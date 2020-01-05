Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK) were up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 717,172 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

