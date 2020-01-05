Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BL stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Blackline has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackline during the second quarter worth $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after buying an additional 421,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

