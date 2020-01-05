BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.95.

NYSE BLK opened at $503.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $381.99 and a 52 week high of $510.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 211.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

