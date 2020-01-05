Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.