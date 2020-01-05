Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BKEP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 281,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.