Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock worth $1,938,782. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

