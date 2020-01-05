BOOM Reaches Market Cap of $729,306.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $729,306.00 and approximately $27,646.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00188678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.01476524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,078 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

