BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,911,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 16.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 805,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.