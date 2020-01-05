Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.15. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 192,050 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

