Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.61. Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 289,440 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and project development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River project, a long narrow kimberlite dyke stretching over 7 kilometers located in the Limpopo Province. Botswana Diamonds plc was founded in 2010 is based in Dublin, Ireland.

