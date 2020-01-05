Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities began coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

