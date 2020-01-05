Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report sales of $117.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $483.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.75 million to $488.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.60 million, with estimates ranging from $497.35 million to $530.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHR shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 177,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

