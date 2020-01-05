BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

BRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. BRF has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

