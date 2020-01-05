Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66, approximately 177,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 155,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.