Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $849.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.