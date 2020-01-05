Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 973.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.