Brokerages Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $89.01. 244,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $1,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

