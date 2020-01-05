Brokerages Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). OncoCyte posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

