Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.