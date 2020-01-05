Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.