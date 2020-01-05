Brokerages Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

