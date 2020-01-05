Brokerages Expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.81 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $20.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 2,840,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,693. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

