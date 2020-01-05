Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio acquired 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 30.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenlane by 718.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 329.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

