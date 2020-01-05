Brokerages Expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Post -$1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to announce earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the lowest is ($1.52). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 269.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 13,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $852,942.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,617.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

