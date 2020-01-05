Brokerages Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.92.

NTRS stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 995,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

