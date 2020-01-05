Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $22.67

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,913 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $964,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,954,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $16,279,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 16.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 405,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 526,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

