Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $10.17

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 487,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $5,810,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 2,354,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,200. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

