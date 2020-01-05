Brokerages Set Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) PT at $26.42

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 9,280.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

DOVA remained flat at $$28.04 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 35,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,313. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.74. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

