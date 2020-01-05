Brokerages Set Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 124,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. Immersion’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 109,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

