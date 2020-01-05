Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. Brookfield Property Reit has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,497,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

