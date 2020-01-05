Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Trading Down 2.9%

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 11,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75.

About Buru Energy (ASX:BRU)

Buru Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil, Gas, and Exploration segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits covering an area of approximately 22,109 square kilometers located in Canning Superbasin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia.

