Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.