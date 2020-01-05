BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BWXT. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE BWXT opened at $65.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $54,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,561.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

