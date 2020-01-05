Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.