Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CMCL opened at GBX 636 ($8.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 542.70. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 648 ($8.52). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

