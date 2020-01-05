Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLXT. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.64. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 242.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

