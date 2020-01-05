Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $105.90 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,591 shares of company stock worth $18,191,363. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

