Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. Cameco has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,326,000 after buying an additional 213,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 9,576,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,194,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after buying an additional 628,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

