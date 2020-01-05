Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

CM stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

