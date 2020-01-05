Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.78

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 84797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

