Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41, 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 301,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

