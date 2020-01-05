Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Capitala Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.4%.

NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

