Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTR. ValuEngine raised Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

