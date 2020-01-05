Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $182,417.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,879.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,434 shares of company stock worth $1,041,235. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 97.5% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,938,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 956,968 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,490,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,454,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,800,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,207,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.