Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the third quarter worth $3,454,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

