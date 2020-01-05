CargoX (CXO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,761.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $9,761.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00190476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.01501208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

