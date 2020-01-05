Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $51.31

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.57, but opened at $51.31. Carnival shares last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 4,892,328 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Carnival alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 192.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.