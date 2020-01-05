Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAST. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

