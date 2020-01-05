carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $48,936.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

