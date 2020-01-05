Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.20

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and traded as low as $56.12. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

