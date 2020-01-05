Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAVA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Cassava Sciences stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,140,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,071. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

